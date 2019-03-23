1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 38,411.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,047 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,412,816.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,862,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861,459 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,169.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,683,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,216,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,195 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,842.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,974,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 209.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,480,000 after acquiring an additional 949,421 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $37,021.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $192,339.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Macquarie set a $76.00 price target on Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

NYSE OMC opened at $73.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $78.75.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

