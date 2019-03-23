1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $27.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $29.61.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

