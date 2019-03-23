1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $172.89 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 179,210 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.19% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $172,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,271,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,144,489,000 after purchasing an additional 347,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,271,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,144,489,000 after purchasing an additional 347,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,177,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,858,214,000 after purchasing an additional 944,035 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 44,296.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,565,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 19,521,889 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,412,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,761,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,264,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 19,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $5,017,168.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,506,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,124 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.73.

TMO stock opened at $263.81 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.85 and a 1 year high of $271.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

