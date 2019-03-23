1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,600,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,831,000 after purchasing an additional 40,174 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,749,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 263,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 33.3% during the third quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 45.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.48.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.41 and a beta of 1.66. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $91.16.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $504,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $174,360.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,057 shares of company stock worth $3,175,138 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

