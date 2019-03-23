17,343 Shares in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul Bisaro acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.97 per share, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter R. Terreri sold 23,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $289,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

NYSE:AMRX opened at $14.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a positive return on equity of 16.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

