Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,303,000 after purchasing an additional 44,999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,285,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,314,000 after purchasing an additional 97,734 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB opened at $106.20 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $101.75 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “1,628 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (MBB) Acquired by Capital Financial Planning LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/1628-shares-in-ishares-mbs-etf-mbb-acquired-by-capital-financial-planning-llc.html.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.