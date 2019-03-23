OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $396,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 841,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,955,000 after purchasing an additional 105,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 318,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $143.56 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $119.35 and a 1 year high of $151.84.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “15,981 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/15981-shares-in-vanguard-total-stock-market-etf-vti-purchased-by-old-mission-capital-llc.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.