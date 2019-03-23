15,981 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $396,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 841,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,955,000 after purchasing an additional 105,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 318,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $143.56 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $119.35 and a 1 year high of $151.84.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
