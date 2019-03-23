$155.49 Million in Sales Expected for Stratasys Ltd (SSYS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) to post $155.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.50 million. Stratasys reported sales of $153.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $682.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $672.90 million to $698.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $712.66 million, with estimates ranging from $687.27 million to $740.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.78 million. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Stratasys by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Stratasys by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSYS traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.41. 670,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,663. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.02.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

