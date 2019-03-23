10,980 Shares in Altria Group Inc (MO) Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 627.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 631.3% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1,556.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Altria Group news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,033.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,489.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $348,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 80.20%.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. ValuEngine raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.53.
Altria Group Company Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.
