-$1.18 EPS Expected for Basic Energy Services Inc (BAS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) to post earnings per share of ($1.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Basic Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.23). Basic Energy Services posted earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Basic Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Basic Energy Services.

BAS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

In other news, VP Brett J. Taylor sold 15,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $74,313.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Basic Energy Services by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 112,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Basic Energy Services by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Basic Energy Services by 542.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 74,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Basic Energy Services by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 266,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 188,279 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAS opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $128.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.73. Basic Energy Services has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $17.43.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs.

