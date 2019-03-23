$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for BB&T Co. (BBT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) will report $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BB&T’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.05. BB&T reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BB&T will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BB&T.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on BB&T from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered BB&T from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of BB&T in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.96.

Shares of NYSE BBT opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. BB&T has a twelve month low of $40.68 and a twelve month high of $56.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $118,043.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Graney III acquired 3,890 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.04 per share, for a total transaction of $198,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,714.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBT. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in BB&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BB&T by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 63,445 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in BB&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in BB&T by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in BB&T by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,327,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,424,000 after acquiring an additional 69,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

