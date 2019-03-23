$0.66 EPS Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.64. Applied Materials posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

In other news, insider Omkaram Nalamasu sold 143,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $5,834,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $1,576,000. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $18,165,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 18.2% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,851 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $6,278,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.86. 9,462,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,298,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.64. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $59.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

