$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) to post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.65. Cheniere Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cheniere Energy Partners.

CQP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. US Capital Advisors cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of CQP traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $42.93. The stock had a trading volume of 121,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,136. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $45.27.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

