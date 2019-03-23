$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) to post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.65. Cheniere Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cheniere Energy Partners.
CQP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. US Capital Advisors cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.
About Cheniere Energy Partners
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.
