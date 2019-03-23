$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for American River Bankshares (AMRB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. American River Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). American River Bankshares had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMRB. ValuEngine upgraded American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

AMRB stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. American River Bankshares has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $76.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRB. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of American River Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 18,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 212,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 693,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals in California, the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

