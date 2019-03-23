$0.21 EPS Expected for Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nanometrics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Nanometrics reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 68.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nanometrics.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. Nanometrics had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Nanometrics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NANO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Nanometrics in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of Nanometrics stock traded down $1.41 on Monday, hitting $29.62. The company had a trading volume of 175,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.68. Nanometrics has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $48.26.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $860,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 17,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $532,306.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,157.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,270 shares of company stock worth $1,408,827 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NANO. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

