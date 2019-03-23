-$0.09 EPS Expected for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Communications’ earnings. Consolidated Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Communications.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $344.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Consolidated Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.50 to $11.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Consolidated Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNSL traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. 520,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,465. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $726.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3874 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.19%. This is a boost from Consolidated Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Consolidated Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -369.05%.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, security, cloud, data center, managed and IT, and directory publishing services, as well as engages in equipment sales activities.

See Also: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Communications (CNSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.