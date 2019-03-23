$0.08 EPS Expected for Luminex Co. (LMNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.19. Luminex posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 68%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.76 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 5.81%. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Luminex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

LMNX stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. Luminex has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Luminex’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMNX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luminex by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

