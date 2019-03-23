$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fluent Inc (FLNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fluent’s earnings. Fluent reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluent will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fluent.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.93 million. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLNT. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Fluent from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fluent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLNT opened at $5.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $469.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.56. Fluent has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven performance marketing and customer acquisition services primarily in the United States. It develops custom audiences and operates performance marketing campaigns on behalf of advertising partners. The company offers data acquisition solutions that include Connect, which enables marketers to acquire consumer data and marketing consent across its network of proprietary Websites; and ReConnect that enables marketers offer consumers the ability to opt into marketing programs outside of the confines of own Websites.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluent (FLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.