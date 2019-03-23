-$0.04 EPS Expected for Cott Corp (COT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cott’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Cott posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cott will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cott.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.75 million. Cott had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on COT shares. ValuEngine cut Cott from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.98.

Cott stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. 1,584,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,174. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 91.69 and a beta of 0.82. Cott has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other Cott news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,395. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Hinson purchased 51,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $764,906.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,526.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cott during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Cott by 39,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Cott by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cott during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cott during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

