Zynga (ZNGA) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

ZNGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.75 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.98.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. Zynga has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 271.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Zynga had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $248.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $223,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 571,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 36,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $196,869.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,737 over the last three months. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 1,171.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

