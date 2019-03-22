Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN) Given a CHF 359 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 359 price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 390 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 340 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Bank of America set a CHF 357 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group set a CHF 307 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 310 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 327.73.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52-week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

