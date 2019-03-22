Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZUMZ. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a report on Monday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,363 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,656 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 0.5% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 233,080 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,095 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $23.16 on Friday. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Zumiez had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $304.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

