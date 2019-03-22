ZSEcoin Trading 40.1% Higher This Week (ZSE)

ZSEcoin (CURRENCY:ZSE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, ZSEcoin has traded 40.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZSEcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZSEcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of ZSEcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.65 or 0.02257019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010507 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000501 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00005911 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00001997 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00001231 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZSEcoin Profile

ZSEcoin (ZSE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2016. ZSEcoin’s total supply is 7,117,419 coins. ZSEcoin’s official Twitter account is @PrestigeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZSEcoin’s official website is zsecoin.com

ZSEcoin Coin Trading

ZSEcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZSEcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZSEcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZSEcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

