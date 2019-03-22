zooplus (ZO1) PT Set at €205.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) received a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 91.59% from the stock’s current price.

ZO1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €127.00 ($147.67) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €137.44 ($159.82).

Shares of ETR:ZO1 opened at €107.00 ($124.42) on Wednesday. zooplus has a 12-month low of €99.90 ($116.16) and a 12-month high of €192.60 ($223.95). The firm has a market capitalization of $764.27 million and a PE ratio of -134.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.38.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

