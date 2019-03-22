Zoetis (ZTS) Now Covered by UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.93.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $99.64 on Wednesday. Zoetis has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $99.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Zoetis had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Zoetis news, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $998,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $170,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,334 shares of company stock valued at $38,711,680. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

