Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.92.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.80. 5,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,206. Zoetis has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Zoetis had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

In related news, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $591,307.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $170,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,334 shares of company stock worth $38,711,680 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

