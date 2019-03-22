Zions Bancorporation NA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 4,464 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,762% compared to the average volume of 156 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Argus started coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

ZION stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $59.19.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.48 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 493 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Blackford sold 4,118 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $209,441.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,225 shares of company stock worth $1,537,180. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 115,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,742,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,465,000 after buying an additional 133,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter valued at $71,781,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

