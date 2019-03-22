Zai Lab (ZLAB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

ZLAB has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.57.

NASDAQ ZLAB traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $29.23. 1,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,839. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Zai Lab by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. 36.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

