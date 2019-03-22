Zagg Inc (ZAGG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) to report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zagg’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). Zagg reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Zagg will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zagg.

Get Zagg alerts:

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Zagg had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.31 million.

ZAGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Zagg from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Zagg from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZAGG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Zagg by 52.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Zagg by 26.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 62,518 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Zagg during the third quarter valued at about $632,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zagg during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Zagg during the third quarter valued at about $4,514,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZAGG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 185,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Zagg has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Zagg Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zagg (ZAGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zagg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zagg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.