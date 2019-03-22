Zacks: Virco Mfg. Co. (VIRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $4.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Virco Mfg. an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Separately, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Virco Mfg. from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

VIRC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.14. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,477. The stock has a market cap of $64.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Virco Mfg. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virco Mfg. stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,145 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 4.23% of Virco Mfg. worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virco Mfg. (VIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.