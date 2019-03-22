Zacks: Renren Inc (RENN) Given $1.70 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $1.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Renren an industry rank of 221 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Renren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE RENN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,556. Renren has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $112.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Renren during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Renren by 53.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 246,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 85,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Renren by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

