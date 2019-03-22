Zacks Investment Research Lowers SilverCrest Metals (SILV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Macquarie reiterated a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.63 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.63.

SILV stock opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 430,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 88,424 shares in the last quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

