Zacks Investment Research Lowers Everi (EVRI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVRI. ValuEngine upgraded Everi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Everi in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $6.52 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Everi in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Everi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.30.

Everi stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Everi has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $674.37 million, a PE ratio of 99.20, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.83.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The credit services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.37 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 2.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Everi will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 878,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and Payments. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

