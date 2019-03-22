Zacks Investment Research Lowers Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

CTT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catchmark Timber Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Shares of CTT traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $9.59. 3,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $474.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.31. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.79 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 124.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.18%. Equities analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.18%.

In related news, Director Donald S. Moss purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,772.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 89.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 72,393 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,900,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,588,000 after purchasing an additional 181,625 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 245,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

