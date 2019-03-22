Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Twilio (TWLO) to Hold

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Twilio is benefiting from a solid product menu and an increasing customer base. The company is not only gaining from a robust expansion of its existing clientele but also owing to first-time deals with the new ones, courtesy of the company’s firm focus on introducing products and its go-to-market sales strategy. Strong growth in the company’s core voice and messaging products is a key driver. Rising adoption of new products is also driving the company’s dollar-based net expansion rate. Moreover, strategic alliances and focus on enhancing international operations are turning out in the company's favor. However, customer concentration remains an issue for Twilio. Further, growing competition in the cloud telecommunications market is inducing pricing pressure for the company, which is an overhang on its profitability.”

Get Twilio alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TWLO. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Twilio to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.24.

TWLO stock opened at $135.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Twilio has a 1-year low of $35.89 and a 1-year high of $136.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $204.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $2,168,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 25,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $2,938,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,365 shares of company stock valued at $13,775,034 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.