Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Speedway Motorsports (TRK) to Sell

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Speedway Motorsports, Inc., is a leading marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The Company owns and operates the following premier facilities: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Infineon Raceway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Lowe’s Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway. The Company provides souvenir merchandising services through its SMI Properties subsidiaries and Motorsports Authentics joint venture and manufactures and distributes smaller-scale, modified racing cars through its six hundred Racing subsidiary. The Company also owns Performance Racing Network which broadcasts syndicated motorsports programming to over seven hundred thirty radio stations nationwide. “

Get Speedway Motorsports alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Speedway Motorsports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Speedway Motorsports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of Speedway Motorsports stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. Speedway Motorsports has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $606.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Speedway Motorsports had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $56.36 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Speedway Motorsports will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Speedway Motorsports by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Speedway Motorsports by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Speedway Motorsports by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Speedway Motorsports by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Speedway Motorsports by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 177,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

Speedway Motorsports Company Profile

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Speedway Motorsports (TRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Speedway Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedway Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.