Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a medical diagnostics company. It develops new tests for various diseases based on its, patented T cell measurement technology. The company’s first product is the T-SPOT(R). Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OXFD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Immunotec Global has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXFD opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.92 million, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.36. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $19.19.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $1.44. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 147.71% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $15.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 million. On average, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth M. Keiley sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $149,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,313,922.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,100 shares of company stock valued at $431,450 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,974 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 302,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 31,704 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 63,617 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,557,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 58,351 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for underserved immune-regulated conditions. Its development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology.

