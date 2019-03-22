Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HMS (HMSY) to Sell

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “HMS Holdings Corp. is a leading provider of cost containment solutions in the U.S. healthcare marketplace. Using innovative technology as well as extensive data services and powerful analytics, the Company delivers coordination of benefits, payment integrity, and health management and member engagement solutions to help customers recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste and abuse; effectively engage their members and better manage the care they receive; and ensure regulatory compliance. The Company serves commercial health plans, state government agencies, federal programs, at-risk providers, pharmacy benefit managers and employers. “

HMSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HMS in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ HMSY opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.64. HMS has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.84 million. HMS had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HMS will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William F. Miller III sold 16,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $550,972.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bart M. Schwartz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $648,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,666.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,008,479 shares of company stock worth $34,709,365. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HMS during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of HMS by 1.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 165,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of HMS by 250.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 35,825 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of HMS by 7.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 193,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 13,809 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HMS by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

