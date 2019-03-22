Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Guardant Health (GH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $85.07 on Monday. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $106.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion and a PE ratio of -30.38.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M1) Softbank purchased 2,033,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $19,994,121.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA.

