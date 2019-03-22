Zacks Investment Research Downgrades G4S/ADR (GFSZY) to Hold

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “G4S Plc operates as an integrated security company specializing in the provision of security products, services and solutions. It offers secure solutions, including risk services and consultancy services; access control, CCTV, intruder alarms, fire detection, video analytics and security, and building systems technology integration; mobile security patrol and response services, and alarm receiving and monitoring facilities; secure facilities services; assisting long term unemployed people into work; and manned security services. The Company also provides care and justice services; prisoner escorting; asylum services; electronic monitoring; and police services. It has operations in North America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia/Pacific and Latin America. G4S Plc is based in United Kingdom. “

GFSZY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut G4S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

G4S/ADR stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.35. 8,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,513. G4S/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83.

G4S/ADR Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

