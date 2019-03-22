Zacks Investment Research Downgrades El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) to Sell

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LOCO. TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of El Pollo LoCo stock opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. El Pollo LoCo has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $106.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,154,000 after buying an additional 89,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,754,000 after buying an additional 215,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,211,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,754,000 after buying an additional 215,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after buying an additional 92,703 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 921,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of February 18, 2019, it had approximately 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo LoCo (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.