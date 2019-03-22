Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Autoweb (AUTO) to Sell

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “AutoWeb, Inc. provides consumer leads and associated marketing services primarily to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. It also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content. AutoWeb Inc., formerly known as Autobytel Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, CA. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Autoweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.20 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Autoweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of AUTO opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. Autoweb has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.11.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Autoweb had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a negative return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Autoweb will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Autoweb stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,364 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.34% of Autoweb worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

