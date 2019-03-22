Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AllianceBernstein (AB) to Sell

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $804.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other AllianceBernstein news, COO James A. Gingrich sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $758,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Gingrich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $587,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,909 shares in the company, valued at $731,826.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,514 shares of company stock worth $6,020,020. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AB. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth about $6,219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,879,000 after buying an additional 91,244 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 626,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,120,000 after buying an additional 67,750 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth about $1,598,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 49,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

