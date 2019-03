Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the third quarter worth $91,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.43, for a total transaction of $581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,422.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman James C. Foster sold 513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $73,097.37. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 300,777 shares in the company, valued at $42,857,714.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,428 shares of company stock worth $7,472,693 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. Barclays upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.97. The stock had a trading volume of 973 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $147.72.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $605.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

