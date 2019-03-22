Zacks: Brokerages Expect RingCentral Inc (RNG) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.14. RingCentral reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RingCentral.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $188.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.91 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

RNG traded down $4.95 on Friday, reaching $106.62. The company had a trading volume of 26,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,641. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,664.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $61.35 and a 52-week high of $111.70.

In related news, COO David Sipes sold 5,841 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $509,802.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 260,755 shares in the company, valued at $22,758,696.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 1,779 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $141,964.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,591,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470,890 shares of company stock worth $48,082,706 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 75.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RingCentral (RNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.