Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.28. American Homes 4 Rent reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

In other news, insider Bryan Smith sold 4,544 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $102,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $173,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 800,005 shares of company stock worth $18,025,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 49,751 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 240,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 268,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,370,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,994,000 after acquiring an additional 338,108 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMH opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $23.34. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

