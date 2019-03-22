Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Meritor Inc (MTOR) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.81. Meritor reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.98 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 89.57% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

MTOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Meritor in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Meritor to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Meritor in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Meritor stock opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.12. Meritor has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $22.92.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Plomin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,900.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 34,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $729,782.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,334 shares of company stock worth $1,772,790. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 82,485 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 1,444.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 71,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,310,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,369,000 after buying an additional 60,557 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 44,750 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Trailer; and Aftermarket & Industrial.

