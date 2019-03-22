Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. CECO Environmental reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $93.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.91 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CECE shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CECO Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 103,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,069. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.90 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In related news, Director David B. Liner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,591.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,830 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CECE. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

