AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $31.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AstroNova an industry rank of 157 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALOT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 37.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 101.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,055,000 after buying an additional 17,898 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 41.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 92,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 9.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALOT stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.92. 10,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $135.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.21. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $23.95.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $37.17 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstroNova will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. AstroNova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialty printers & data acquisition and analysis systems. It provides its services to aerospace, apparel, automotive, avionics, chemicals, computer peripherals, communications, distribution, food and beverage, general manufacturing, packaging and transportation industries.

