Zacks: Analysts Expect Southwestern Energy (SWN) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.41. Southwestern Energy posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southwestern Energy.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price target on Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.61.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,005,226 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,998,000 after acquiring an additional 28,992,566 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,664,476 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,941,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,941,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,097,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004,463 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

